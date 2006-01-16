Evotec and Roche sign deal for AD drugs

German drugmaker Evotec AG says it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Swiss major Roche covering two monoamine oxidase inhibitors which are currently in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical data shows that both drugs are well-tolerated and demonstrate excellent pharmacokinetic profiles.

Under the terms of the deal, Evotec has agreed to pay Roche an upfront fee in exchange for a worldwide exclusive license for the two compounds. Roche will also receive developmental milestone payments and royalties on sales of any products which are developed. In addition, the Swiss major retains a late-stage co-development option and, on initiation of Phase II trials, will receive Evotec stock in lieu of milestone payments.

John Kemp, Evotec's vice president of R&D, commented: "in addition to a solid scientific rationale, unpublished clinical trials show proof-of-concept for MAO-B inhibition as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease." Mr Kemp added that the large-scale, multinational studies currently running indicate that the drugs slow the disease's symptom progression.