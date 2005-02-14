Evotec announce strong third quarter

Evotec OAI AG of Germany has reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2004 exceeding its 2003 revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the fourth quarter 2004.

Based on unaudited accounts and compared to the same period in 2003, Exotec's fourth quarter revenues increased 23% to 25.3 million euros ($32.5 million). This translates into full-year 2004 revenues of 72.7 million euros, in line with previous company guidance of 70-75 million euros.