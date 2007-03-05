Friday 22 November 2024

Evotec enters IL-6 accord with Interprotein

5 March 2007

Germany-based Evotec AG and Japan's Interprotein Corp have signed a collaboration agreement on the latter's interleukin-6 inhibitor program for the development of novel, orally-active drugs treating inflammatory diseases.

IL-6 is a crucial cytokine involved in the onset and progression of inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and cachexia. Based on in silico drug design, Interprotein discovered a number of hit molecules. On the basis of these structures, Evotec will use its expertise in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry and profiling to fully optimize the compounds and develop potent inhibitors for IL-6.

Masato Hosoda, chief executive of Interprotein, said: "ongoing anti-IL6 antibody clinical trials provide evidence that the inhibition of IL-6 is significantly effective in in-flammatory diseases. We believe that orally-available drugs have the potential to supercede antibody therapy, and furthermore, we hope that this program will prove that small-molecule compounds may have the potential to inhibit such protein-protein interactions."

