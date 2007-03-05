Evotec enters IL-6 accord with Interprotein

Germany-based Evotec AG and Japan's Interprotein Corp have signed a collaboration agreement on the latter's interleukin-6 inhibitor program for the development of novel, orally-active drugs treating inflammatory diseases.
IL-6 is a crucial cytokine involved in the onset and progression of inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and cachexia. Based on in silico drug design, Interprotein discovered a number of hit molecules. On the basis of these structures, Evotec will use its expertise in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry and profiling to fully optimize the compounds and develop potent inhibitors for IL-6.
Masato Hosoda, chief executive of Interprotein, said: "ongoing anti-IL6 antibody clinical trials provide evidence that the inhibition of IL-6 is significantly effective in in-flammatory diseases. We believe that orally-available drugs have the potential to supercede antibody therapy, and furthermore, we hope that this program will prove that small-molecule compounds may have the potential to inhibit such protein-protein interactions."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze