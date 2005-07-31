Evotec in focused library deal with Almirall

Germany's Evotec AG and Almirall Prodesfarma, the leading Spanish multinational drug company, have entered into a two-year library synthesis agreement worth around 2.5 million euros ($3.0 million).
Applying leading skills in high-speed parallel synthesis, medicinal and computational chemistry, Evotec will design and synthesize for Almirall several thousand drug-like compounds across a wide range of chemical templates. With Evotec's state-of-the-art integrated autopurification and analytical platforms each compound will be of the highest purity to deliver high-quality results in Almirall's pharmaceutical screening and medicinal chemistry programs, the companies claim.
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