Evotec income up 10% in 1st qtr

German drug discovery and development firm Evotec OAI AG said that revenues for the first quarter of 2005 increased 10% on the like, year-ago period, to 15.9 million euros ($20.0 million), driven by its strong Discovery and Development Services business with sales up 36% to 13.5 million euros.
Net loss narrowed to 4.7 million euros from 6.2 million euros, equivalent to a loss per share of 0.12 euros versus 0.17 euros. Operating profits improved 32% on last year to 4.8 million euros as a result of reduced R&D and selling, general and administrative expenses
The firm acquired its partially-owned subsidiary Evotec Neurosciences in March and has set aside a 60.0 million-euro war chest to progress a pipeline of central nervous system drugs, with the first compound scheduled to enter Phase I in 2005.
