Evotec OAI and MelTec form JV

Evotec OAI and fellow German firm MelTec, which specializes intopological proteomics, have formed a 50:50 joint venture which will focus in the development and marketing "of selective, highly-effective and well-tolerated drugs, for selected autoimmune diseases and cancer types." The new entity will integrate Evotec OAI's drug discovery platform and MelTec's whole cell protein fingerprint proteomics technology and, under the terms of this agreement, Evotec OAI will make an upfront payment of 5 million euros ($4.2 million) and downstream royalties to MelTec.

Karsten Henco, Evotec OAI's chief executive, said that the JV will open up new markets of high potential and "will allow us to provide our customers access to a very sophisticated solution to prioritize hits and lead structures for drug candidates." His counterpart at MelTec, Walter Schubert, said the deal is a further validation of the firm's technology, adding that "every drug candidate will be selected and validated by its proper influence on protein networks to take a far greater number of candidates successfully through the drug development pipeline."

