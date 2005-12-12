Evotec's first milestone from Takeda

Germany's Evotec AG says that the first milestone has been achieved in its four-year drug discovery collaboration with Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical. Evotec granted Takeda exclusive rights in a novel target in Alzheimer's disease based on successful target identification and validation work triggering a milestone payment of "a few million euros."
The four-year accord between the companies, announced in August 2003, is aimed at jointly identifying and validating novel targets relating to different aspects of the causes and progression of AD, with the goal of developing innovative small-molecule therapeutics. Total payments to Evotec will reach up to 20.0 million euros ($23.5 million), covering access fees to the German firm's proprietary database of AD-related targets, research funding and success based milestones relating to the selection of targets for further drug discovery. Additional substantial milestones will also be payable on the successful clinical development of compounds acting on selected targets.
