Evotec takes over ChemAxon product line

Germany's Evotec AG has licensed Hungarian firm ChemAxon's complete product line, and announced the successful implementation of selected ChemAxon toolkits and ongoing works to roll out further capabilities across Evotec's informatics network.

Through the acquisition of ChemAxon's JChem platform, Evotec has built state-of-the-art applications enabling its scientists to perform and share key drug discovery and optimization processes across all facilities, directly from their workbench, the firm says.