Ex-FDA chief pleads guilty on conflict of interest

When Lester Crawford resigned as US Food and Drug Commissioner in September 2005, just two months after he had been confirmed in the post (although he had been Acting Commissioner for more than a year), no one seemed to know why and he gave no explanation. Now, however, we might have the answer.

On October 16, Dr Crawford was charged in the US District Court for the District of Columbia of making a "false writing," in failing to disclose his (and his wife's) ownership of shares in Pepsico and Sysco while working at the federal agency, which meant a conflict of interest as he was involved with a study and recommendations to combat obesity. The Justice Department accused him with false reporting in that he said he had sold stock in the companies, which are governed by the FDA.

Dr Crawford's lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder, said he will "plead guilty to two misdemeanors...and he is going to admit his financial disclosures had errors and omissions, mostly with his wife's continued ownership of stocks."