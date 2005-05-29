Wednesday 19 November 2025

Ex-US HHS Sec Thompson views FDA woes, urges govt/industry partnership for flu vaccs

29 May 2005

Despite its recent bad press, the Food and Drug Administration is still revered by the US public; even at the height of the concerns over Merck & Co's Vioxx (rofecoxib), Pfizer's Celebrex (celecoxib) and Bayer's Aleve (naproxen), 73% of Americans still believe the FDA is doing a good or excellent job, and "that's better than anybody else in public life," says former Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson.

The FDA had said these drugs should be used "only in this amount for this period of time," he told the current issue of Health Affairs. "If you use them in the amount recommended by the FDA, for the period of time recommended by the FDA, as specified on the label, there will be no consequences." However, they were then given to people aged 70 or over, in higher doses and for a longer period than recommended by the FDA.

The FDA did its due diligence and came back with recommendations, which were sound. "And yet it gets criticized because some scientists at HHS did a study that found harmful effects in older populations using more than the recommended dosages," he told journal editor John Iglehart, adding: "the FDA made the correct recommendation but this part of the story didn't make the headlines."

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




