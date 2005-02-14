Exanta "non-inferior" to warfarin, but safety issues remain, new studies find

Originally developed for use as a rat poison, vitamin K antagonists such as warfarin have been used for the prevention of venous and arterial thromboembolism for a range of clinical indications for many years. However, although undoubtedly successful, treatment with warfarin is complicated by several factors which limit its use, including: delayed onset of action; narrow therapeutic index; unpredictable and variable pharmacological response; and essential regular monitoring to control its anticoagulant effect and minimize risk of serious bleeding. Furthermore, certain drugs, dietary supplements, alcohol and even foods can significantly effect a patient's response to the agent.
In light of the difficulties surrounding therapy with the drug, and taking into account the fact that both age and obesity increase the risk of atrial fibrillation and VTE, the need for a less-complicated anticoagulant is great.
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