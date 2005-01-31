Excise duty change to boost India's Big Pharma

India's new excise duty regime, under which these levies are to be based on the retail rather than ex-factory prices of drug products (Marketletter January 17), is expected to benefit the country's larger pharmaceutical manufacturers at the expense of the small-scale industries (SSIs), with multinational companies switching their contract manufacturing business from the latter to the former, according to a report in the Times of India.

While the bigger domestic drugmakers are ready to offer competitive charging as well as quality manufacturing, there is no incentive for the MNCs to continue outsourcing to the SSIs, given their lower capacity levels, says the report, adding that as many as 150 SSIs are currently dependent on a single contract customer. Moreover, drugmakers operating production plants in India's duty-exempted states such as Himachal, Uttranchal and Jummu and Kashmir are likely to draw immense benefits, and these are reported to include domestic majors such as CadilaHealthcare, Cipla, Sun and Unichem, as well as the medium-sized manufacturers Ind-Swift and Surya Pharma.