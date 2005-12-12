Exelixis and B-MS to collborate on Liver X Receptor drugs

Exelixis and fellow US drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb have agreed to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapies targeted against the Liver X Receptor, a nuclear hormone receptor implicated in a variety of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Under the collaboration, which will become effective upon antitrust clearance, the companies will jointly identify drug candidates that are ready for Investigational New Drug Application-enabling studies. B-MS will undertake further preclinical development and will be responsible for the clinical progression, regulatory, manufacturing and sales and marketing activities for such compounds. Terms of the deal include an upfront payment from B-MS of $17.5 million, as well as $10.0 million annual R&D funding, for an initial period of two years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze