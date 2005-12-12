Exelixis and B-MS to collborate on Liver X Receptor drugs

Exelixis and fellow US drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb have agreed to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapies targeted against the Liver X Receptor, a nuclear hormone receptor implicated in a variety of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Under the collaboration, which will become effective upon antitrust clearance, the companies will jointly identify drug candidates that are ready for Investigational New Drug Application-enabling studies. B-MS will undertake further preclinical development and will be responsible for the clinical progression, regulatory, manufacturing and sales and marketing activities for such compounds. Terms of the deal include an upfront payment from B-MS of $17.5 million, as well as $10.0 million annual R&D funding, for an initial period of two years.