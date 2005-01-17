Exelixis and GSK modify agreement

USA-based Exelixis has amended the terms of its collaboration with the UK's GlaxoSmithKline, signed in 2002, to include accelerated milestone payments and third-party funding. Under the amended deal, Exelixis will continue work on 12 programs and GSK retains exclusivity rights to 32 specified targets. Depending on the timing of its compound selection, the UK firm will pay Exelixis proof-of-concept milestones up to about $275 million for three compounds. In addition, GSK will pay: development-related milestones and sales-based royalties; a further $30 million milestone upon the filing of three additional Investigational New Drug applications from the compounds XL880, XL184, XL820 and XL844, or on completion of a Phase I trial for one of these compounds by 2005; a $5 million milestone on achievement of specified progress with other candidates; and research funding of $47.5 million over the remaining term of the collaboration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze