Exelixis and GSK modify agreement

USA-based Exelixis has amended the terms of its collaboration with the UK's GlaxoSmithKline, signed in 2002, to include accelerated milestone payments and third-party funding. Under the amended deal, Exelixis will continue work on 12 programs and GSK retains exclusivity rights to 32 specified targets. Depending on the timing of its compound selection, the UK firm will pay Exelixis proof-of-concept milestones up to about $275 million for three compounds. In addition, GSK will pay: development-related milestones and sales-based royalties; a further $30 million milestone upon the filing of three additional Investigational New Drug applications from the compounds XL880, XL184, XL820 and XL844, or on completion of a Phase I trial for one of these compounds by 2005; a $5 million milestone on achievement of specified progress with other candidates; and research funding of $47.5 million over the remaining term of the collaboration.