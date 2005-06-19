Exelixis creates funding body for Ph II trials

US genomics-based drugmaker Exelixis has entered into a transaction with Symphony Capital Partners, and its investors, to provide up to $80.0 million of funding for the further clinical development of XL647, XL999 and XL784, candidates being co-developed with UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline.

Under the terms of the agreement, Symphony Capital, a private equity fund focused on biopharmaceutical development, has formed Symphony Evolution, which will be initially capitalized at $40.0 million and hold an option to call an additional $20.0-$40.0 million within one year of closing the deal.