Exelixis to receive up to $157M in Wyeth FXR deal

US biotechnology firm Exelixis has signed a license agreement with drug major Wyeth related to compounds targeting the farnesoid X receptor, a nuclear hormone receptor implicated in a variety of metabolic and liver disorders.
Under the terms of the deal, Exelixis will receive a $10.0 million upfront payment and may also get up to an additional $147.5 million in development and commercialization milestones as well as royalties on the sale of products from the collaboration. Wyeth will be responsible for taking the compounds to market.
Shares in Exelixis rose 3.3% to $9.44 in morning trading on the day of the announcement, December 22. At the same time, Wyeth's shares rose $0.40 to $46.47.
