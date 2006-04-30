ExonHit extends SpliceArray range on Affymetrix' gene platform

French biotechnology firm ExonHit Therapeutics says that a number of products from its SpliceArray range are now available on the Affymetrix microarray platform, following the agreement it signed with the USA-based firm in October of 2005. The technology is designed to resolve gene expression data at the spliced transcript level, allowing the more accurate monitoring of gene product expression, which is of use in the identification of genetic diseases.
The products avalable include SpliceArrays for GPCR, ion channel, nuclear receptors and apoptosis pathways. The firm added that custom-designed arrays were also available.
