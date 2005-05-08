ExonHit granted US patent for RNA splicing microarrays

Privately-held French firm ExonHit Therapeutics says it has been granted US patent no 6,881,571, which deals with the specific detection of mRNAs produced by alternative splicing, covering microarrays optimized for the discovery of alternative RNA splicing events.
The patent protects the probe configuration of a unique set of five oligonucleotides for the detection of each splice variant. Its applications include drug discovery, diagnostics and compound screening for efficacy or toxicity, as well as screening patients for potential therapeutics.
Alternative RNA Splicing is a critical step in the expression of most genes, which can result in the expression of several mRNAs encoding proteins with different functions from a single gene. Splicing events are implicated in numerous pathologies and can be altered by various stress events such as virus, toxic agents and drug exposure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze