ExonHit granted US patent for RNA splicing microarrays

Privately-held French firm ExonHit Therapeutics says it has been granted US patent no 6,881,571, which deals with the specific detection of mRNAs produced by alternative splicing, covering microarrays optimized for the discovery of alternative RNA splicing events.

The patent protects the probe configuration of a unique set of five oligonucleotides for the detection of each splice variant. Its applications include drug discovery, diagnostics and compound screening for efficacy or toxicity, as well as screening patients for potential therapeutics.

Alternative RNA Splicing is a critical step in the expression of most genes, which can result in the expression of several mRNAs encoding proteins with different functions from a single gene. Splicing events are implicated in numerous pathologies and can be altered by various stress events such as virus, toxic agents and drug exposure.