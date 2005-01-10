Expanded indication for GSK's Bexxar

GlaxoSmithKline says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a supplemental Biologics License Application for the expanded use of Bexxar (tositumomab and iodine I 131 tositumomab).

The Bexxar therapeutic regimen is now indicated for the treatment of patients with CD 20 antigen expressing relapsed or refractory, low-grade, follicular or transformed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including patients with rituximab-refractory form of the disease. The original indication specified that patients have disease that was refractory to rituximab (Biogen Idec's Rituxan) and had relapsed following chemotherapy. However, Bexxar is not indicated for the initial treatment of patients with CD20 positive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.