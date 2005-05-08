Expanded indication for Velcade in EU

Ortho Biotech, the biopharmaceutical division of Janssen-Cilag and Johnson & Johnson, has received approval from the European Commission for the use of Velcade (bortezomib) injections in the second-line treatment of multiple myeloma.
The agent is indicated as a monotherapy for use in patients who have received at least one prior therapy and who have already undergone, or are unsuitable for, bone marrow transplantation.
The move will allow more multiple myeloma patients to receive earlier access to Velcade treatment. The condition, which claims over 18,000 lives each year in Europe, is the second most common blood cancer, representing about 1% of all cancers.
