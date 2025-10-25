Saturday 25 October 2025

A Flagship Pioneering-founded biotech company focused on expanding the boundaries of small-molecule drug design through generative chemistry.

The company integrates artificial intelligence, molecular simulation, and covalent design to create new classes of small-molecule therapeutics.

Founded in 2025, Expedition combines in-house computational tools with automated synthesis and screening to design compounds that form covalent bonds with disease-relevant proteins, aiming for higher selectivity and durability than traditional approaches. The platform is built to shorten discovery timelines and increase hit-to-lead efficiency.

Expedition is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and led by John McGee, PhD, as chief executive officer, with support from a leadership team drawn from Flagship’s internal innovation ecosystem. The company’s early focus includes oncology and immunology, with multiple discovery programmes underway across undrugged or weakly druggable targets.

Pfizer partners with Flagship’s new spinout Expedition Medicines
23 October 2025
Expedition raises $165m to advance COPD drug licensed from Fosun
10 October 2025
Fosun Pharma out-licenses DXH-S004 for a potential $645 million
12 August 2025
