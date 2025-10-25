Expedition Medicines

A Flagship Pioneering-founded biotech company focused on expanding the boundaries of small-molecule drug design through generative chemistry.

The company integrates artificial intelligence, molecular simulation, and covalent design to create new classes of small-molecule therapeutics.

Founded in 2025, Expedition combines in-house computational tools with automated synthesis and screening to design compounds that form covalent bonds with disease-relevant proteins, aiming for higher selectivity and durability than traditional approaches. The platform is built to shorten discovery timelines and increase hit-to-lead efficiency.

Expedition is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and led by John McGee, PhD, as chief executive officer, with support from a leadership team drawn from Flagship’s internal innovation ecosystem. The company’s early focus includes oncology and immunology, with multiple discovery programmes underway across undrugged or weakly druggable targets.