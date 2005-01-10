Expert panel in USA calls for raising the bar in schizophrenia

A US panel of experts has said that doctors treating patients with schizophrenia should be targeting symptoms beyond hallucinations and delusions, and focus on the common, but often overlooked, signs of depression and anxiety, as well as the inability to think clearly. Patients agree, ranking these symptoms as major concerns in a recent national survey. As a result, the expert panel, convened by MBL Communications, publishers of the trade journals Primary Psychiatry and CNS Spectrums, will be issuing a consensus statement about new treatment goals for schizophrenia.

"For decades, psychiatry has focused almost solely on managing a patient's 'positive symptoms,' such as hallucinations and delusions, because for previous treatments, that is pretty much all we had to offer," said Philip Harvey, professor of psychiatry at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, USA. "Today, patients and physicians should expect that more of the disease symptoms can be controlled, and that people with schizophrenia can have a more meaningful life," he noted.