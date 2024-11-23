Saturday 23 November 2024

Expert Views from Pharma and Biotech Industry Leaders

Biotechnology
Europe’s hub-and-spoke biotechs balance risk, harness AI
An Expert View from Cumulus Oncology about its innovative business model, which is all about improving the efficiency of drug R&D.   11 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Shaping the future: how cultural transformation fuels digital innovation in UK pharma
An Expert View from Nick Petschek, Managing Director EMEA, Kotter International.   18 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
Leveraging early access programs: What drugmakers need to know
As stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry, we all have a responsibility to ensure life-saving treatments promptly and safely reach patients regardless of where they live. To this end, by integrating early access programs and other less conventional strategies into a company’s business model for drug distribution, patients who are suffering from life-threatening conditions can gain access to needed treatments in regions where there is a lack of drug accessibility, while at the same time offering benefits to pharmaceutical companies.   2 October 2024
Pharmaceutical
How biopharma companies can make the best choices
An Expert View from Leslie Orne, president and chief executive, Trinity Life Sciences.   20 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
The AI Act: help or hindrance to the pharma industry?
An Expert View from Vikas Krishan, chief digital business officer at Altimetrik.   4 September 2024
Pharmaceutical
Gavi and the UK can turn a new page together
An Expert View from the new chief executive of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Sania Nishtar.   13 August 2024
Pharmaceutical
The importance of onshoring and better control of the drug supply chain
The biopharmaceutical supply chain plays a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless delivery of therapeutics to patients. However, pharmaceutical supply chains face several challenges, including regulatory complexities, global competition, and the need for innovation.   26 July 2024
Pharmaceutical
Patient-focused drug development: is behavioural science the answer to fully understanding patient priorities?
An Expert View from William Hind of Alpharmaxim and Lisa Campbell of SSI Strategy.   18 July 2024
Pharmaceutical
Getting the most out of AI foundation models: tips for pharmaceutical companies
An Expert View from Brendan Frey, founder and chief innovation officer of Deep Genomics.   4 July 2024
Pharmaceutical
How pharma firms can achieve total safety automation
A recent survey from IDC highlights that 49% of the pharmaceutical industry believes they have achieved success in implementing artificial intelligence (AI) across the entire pharmacovigilance (PV) value chain. However, over the next two years, the industry expects this number to only marginally shift to just 51%.   17 June 2024
Biotechnology
Communicating complexity in gene therapy: the crucial role of medical affairs
An Expert View from Danie du Plessis, executive vice president, pharmaceutical operations at Kyowa Kirin International, and chair of the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) board.   29 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
Has AI delivered on its promise in pharma supply chains?
The use of AI across all industries and sectors has been heralded as driving efficiency and accelerating innovation, with some experts even citing the technology as the biggest disruptor of our lifetime.   21 May 2024
Expert View
Neurological diseases are now the largest global health threat - how can innovative business models help?
In an Expert View column, Bruce Leuchter, chief executive of Neurvati Neurosciences, a Blackstone Life Sciences portfolio company, outlines the importance of increased investment in research and development and innovative business models, to bring more therapies for neurological disorders to patients.   17 May 2024
Biotechnology
Embracing science to shift treatment paradigms in autoimmune disease
A new age of innovation in immunology could change medical practice and people’s lives, as long as all parts of the system learn, evolve and work together, writes Anant Murthy, General Manager, argenx EMEA, in an Expert View piece.   1 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
Is psychedelic therapy an essential paradigm for mental health?
An Expert View from Adrienne Rivlin, a partner in LEK’s Healthcare practice.   19 April 2024
Pharmaceutical
Strategic planning is key, with time running out for transition to CTR
A second Expert View piece from Xandra Neuberger, associate director, regulatory affairs and international service lead for clinical trial applications at PharmaLex.   4 April 2024
Biotechnology
Leveraging real-world evidence to bridge the access gap in multiple myeloma
An Expert View from Tomislav Kamenski, Senior Director, Therapy Area Market Access Leader, Hematology, Johnson & Johnson.   25 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
The need to transform the clinical trial landscape
An Expert View from Rajan Jethwa, chief executive of Ellipses Pharma.   24 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Staying ahead of the CTR: What the new transparency rules mean
Xandra Neuberger, associate director, regulatory affairs and international service lead for clinical trial applications at PharmaLex, provides an Expert View.   29 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
The trust complex - strengthening the fundamentals of communications is more important than ever
In an Expert View piece, Mark Seymour, Director and Head of Media, Healthcare, at FleishmanHillard London, argues that in the ever-evolving world of healthcare, the rules of communications have not changed, they have just become more intricate, demanding a renewed focus on the essentials.   8 February 2024
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




