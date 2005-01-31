Experts call for AstraZenca's Arimidex to be "preferred breast cancer

In what must seem to be the first piece of good news for Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca in a while, an international group of breast cancer experts have called for the company's aromatase inhibitor Arimidex (anastrozole) to be considered as the new "preferred treatment option" for postmenopausal women with early-stage disease. This call to action from the Steering Committee of the ATAC (Arimidex, Tamoxifen, Alone or in Combination) trial, follows the publication of new breast cancer treatment guidelines from the American Society of Clinical Oncology in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
For the first time, these guidelines recognize that five years' tamoxifen (also originated by AstraZeneca) alone is no longer the optimal hormonal breast cancer treatment for these women, recommending that therapy should now include the use of an aromatase inhibitor, either initially or after treatment with tamoxifen, to "lower the risk of tumor recurrence."
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