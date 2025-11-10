Exports Increase At Richter Gedeon

Richter Gedeon of Hungary achieved net export sales in the first nine months of 1995 of $110.7 million, an increase of 11% on the same period of 1994, according to MTI Econews.

Exports to the Commonwealth of Independent States, where the company is said to claim a 15% share of the pharmaceutical market, were worth $45.5 million. The CIS region is understood to be the primary target of the firm's market development plans.