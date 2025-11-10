Extension Of R&D Tax Credits Sought

Lobbyists and lawmakers alike are pressuring the US House Ways and Means Committee's oversight subcommittee to extend a $2.2 billion annual research tax break, on the basis that it will create job opportunities for Americans. The credit, which has had 14 years of temporary extensions already, is due to run out in June.
Witnesses told the subcommittee that the credit should not only be made permanent but also broadened to allow groups of companies to get the tax break instead of just individual companies. While they were generally preaching to the converted, one representative suggested the credits be given only to companies that increase R&D, rather than allowing benefits for research that would have been done anyway.
While the General Accounting Office has taken no position on whether the credit program should continue, it has said that it is impossible to determine the amount of qualified research companies would have undertaken without the credit, but that a large portion of the credit is for spending they probably would have carried out anyway.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze