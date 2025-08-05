The company’s proprietary platforms—Jennerator, an AI-driven biologics design engine, and Gemini, a platform for long‑acting delivery—are designed to enable durable, multi‑antibody therapies without cold‐chain logistics, at a cost of under $1 per dose .

In July 2025, Eyam Health announced a strategic partnership with the Swiss non‑profit Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) to co‑develop next-generation, affordable monoclonal antibody treatments for malaria. The collaboration aims to create a single, long‑lasting injection that could protect vulnerable populations through the entire seasonal transmission period in sub‑Saharan Africa, with dosing as low as one dollar . Gemini’s ability to deliver multiple antibodies in one shot, without lipid nanoparticles and with room-temperature stability, supports simplified dosing and local manufacturing .

Eyam’s leadership team is anchored by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Wilfred Jefferies, an inventor with significant expertise in immunology and virology. Under his guidance, the company has secured funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to advance its platform and target global diseases .