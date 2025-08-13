Eyestem Research

In April 2025, Eyestem reported topline results from its Phase I trial involving nine patients across three dose levels in India. The data showed an average improvement of approximately 14.9 letters on standard vision charts over four to six months for the first six patients, with no serious safety issues observed. Additionally, some retinal scans suggested early signs of disease reversal.

By June 2025, the company confirmed the Phase I study’s completion and has submitted the results to India’s regulatory authority, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), seeking approval to begin Phase II. A U.S. arm of the trial is currently planned for early 2026.