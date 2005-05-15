Eyetech affirms Macugen's safety profile

Eyetech Pharmaceuticals says that, after two years of monitoring patients on Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection), its treatment for macular degeneration, the safety profile of the product remains clean.

The firm stated that data shows safety is similar to that described for the first year of the study. A pharmacokinetics evaluation also showed that the drug was well-tolerated, with no evidence of systemic vascular endothelial growth factor inhibition or clinically-significant ocular inflammation.

Macugen was co-developed with drugs giant Pfizer, which also co-promotes the product that first entered the market in January.