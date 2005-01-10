Eyetech due $90M as FDA clears Macugen

Eyetech Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer's Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection), the first in a new class of ophthalmic drugs to specifically target vascular endothelial growth factor, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of irreversible severe vision loss in patients older than 50 years in developed countries.

Macugen's approval presents a substantial commercial opportunity to both firms, marking "the first anti-angiogenic treatment approved in ophthalmology...which specifically addresses, for the first time, an underlying cause of blindness in age-related macular degeneration," according to Judah Folkman, professor of pediatric surgery at the Children's Hospital in Boston and Harvard Medical School.