Eyetech learns Medicare reimbursement terms

The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has announced that the Medicare part B allowable for Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection) is 106% of Average Sales Price, or $1054.70 per injection.
Macugen was approved by the Food and Drug Administration at the end of last year for use in the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, an eye disease associated with aging that destroys central vision (Marketletter January 3 & 10). It is produced by US firm Eyetech, a specialist drugmaker focusing on opthalmic therapeutics.
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