Eyetech: mouse data confirms Macugen's mechanism

New York, USA-based Eyetech Pharmaceuticals says that recent preclinical research shows that specific isoforms of vascular endothelial growth factor play an important role in neovascular eye disease.
Data from mouse models suggest that VEGF164 is not required for normal development of the retina, but instead specifically induces inflammation and pathological neovascularization, and is more potent in doing so than the other VEGF isoforms, the firm stated.
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