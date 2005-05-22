Eyetech sees new indication for Macugen

Eyetech Pharmaceuticals of the USA says that imaging data from a Phase II study of Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection) in diabetic macular edema showed a reversal of capillary microaneurysms, retinal ischemia and neovascularization, key indicators of the condition.

These preliminary observations were presented at the 2005 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology annual meeting in Fort Lauderdale, USA. Macugen has domestic approval for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration but not for DME, the firm noted, adding that it hopes this data will eventually bolster its expanded indication.