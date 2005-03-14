Fabre emerges as parapharmacy seller

The Nocibe group has acquired Euro Sante Beaute, the second-largest parapharmacy chain in France with 23 outlets. However, the sale may have a broader significance in the pharmaceutical sector because, although ESB has been sold formally by BOP SA, a company based in Luxembourg, it has now emerged from a number of sources that the seller behind BOP is the notoriously secretive, independent French drug group Pierre Fabre.

Another source close to Fabre has said that Pierre Fabre himself was never keen on the enterprise as parapharmacy operations compete with registered pharmacies - the main purveyors of Fabre's drugs. It used to go even further than that because, in the 1990s, Fabre denied owning a generics company, until this was sold off to the then Rhone-Poulenc. It has also emerged that ESB had been a lossmaker for the Fabre group together with the homeopathic business Dolisos, now sold off (see page 26).