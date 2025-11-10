Factors Affecting Biotech Start-Ups In Europe

Europe's biotechnology industry is lagging several years behind the USA, but the evidence of the last few months would suggest that, at least in the UK, the industry is catching up. There are now 17 biotech companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, and over the last year investor support started off poorly, but a rally has been seen in the last six months. Whether this is the beginning of a turnaround for the UK and European biotechnology industry as a whole, or a short-term blip, remains uncertain.

Discussing the factors which affect biotechnology start-ups in the UK and Europe, Nowell Stebbing, who is chairman of Axis Genetics and formerly held senior positions in Genentech, Amgen, ICI Pharmaceuticals and Chiroscience, said at the Financial Times' Biotechnology conference in London last week that the four main factors affecting the development of a biotechnology firm in any country are raising money, the business plan, staffing/facilities and cutting deals. Although he places money at the head of the list, he said this should come after the plan. "Any good business plan will attract financing, but any amount of money will not guarantee success," noted Dr Stebbing.

Venture capitalists are clearly vital for pharmaceutical start-ups, but it is worth remembering that this form of funding is not really compatible with drug discovery and development. VCs want to get a pay-out in three years, and they require an exit route, generally via public flotation. They should be prepared to fund periods of risk, but are becoming strangely risk-averse, said Dr Stebbing. VC money actually represents a modest contribution to the overall funding of drug development. In the case of Amgen, venture funding amounted to just 8%, but came at a crucial time and when there are few alternatives available. In the UK for example, the London stock exchange requires that "professional investors" are involved in the firm, and VCs are seen to provide this professionalism.