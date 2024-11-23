Faes Break Record Profits

- The Spanish pharmaceutical group Faes, which is based in the Basque Country, broke through record levels in the first six months of 1996 to achieve a rise in net profits of 51% to 1.5 billion pesetas ($12 million). Sales in the first half were 8 billion pesetas.
In recent years, the firm has invested over 3 billion pesetas in the acqusition of pharmaceutical product licenses.
