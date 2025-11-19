Wednesday 19 November 2025

FAES DENIES 35% STAKE IS FOR SALE

10 July 1994

Laboratorios Faes, the only Spanish pharmaceutical company which appears on the Spanish stock exchange, has been at the center of a story claiming that two of its shareholders, the Spanish central bank, BCH, and the Entre-canales group, have put up for sale their combined stake of 35% in the company.

A story appeared in the Spanish financial daily, Cinco Dias, towards the end of June saying that BCH, which holds a 10.5% stake in Faes, and Entrecanales, which holds 24.9% of the group's shares, had got together to initiate the sale of their joint 35% stake in the Faes group. The article also implied that Antonio Basagoiti, vice president of Faes and director general of BCH, had been given the responsibility of managing the sale of the bank's 10.5% stake and that he was also expected to coordinate the sale of the 24.9% stake that the Entrecanales group holds.

A spokesperson for Faes, which is based in Bilbao, told the Marketletter last week that the story was not true and that the named shareholders were not about to sell their participations in the company. BCH and Entrecanales have both stated subsequently that they have not decided to sell their stakes in Faes.

