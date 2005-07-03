Faes sees new licenses, Bilastina boosting sales

Spanish pharmaceutical company Faes expects sales to rise sharply this year, as a slew of new commercial licenses boost its fortunes. The firm's president Eduardo Fernandez, speaking at the recent annual general meeting, said Faes is on the brink of obtaining new licensing deals with three foreign drugmakers.
Moreover, the company's new agreements to sell Belgian firm Solvay's hypertension drug Futuran (esprosartan) and the recently-acquired digestive enzyme Pankreoflat (pancreatin), in Spain, are forecast to fuel revenues, Mr Fernandez noted.
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