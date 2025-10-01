Faes Strengthens Pharma Business

Faes of Spain has strengthened its pharmaceutical business through the acquisition in Portugal of the antibiotic Penilan (amoxicillin and clavulanic acid) from SmithKline Beecham.

The acquisition will enable Faes to increase its sales in Portugal by 10%, according to the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias. In 1995, the firm's sales were over 4 billion pesetas ($32.1 million). Net profits in 1995 at Faes amounted to 1.7 billion pesetas, up 31% on the previous year.