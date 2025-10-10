Friday 10 October 2025

FairJourney Biologics

A Portuguese contract research organization (CRO) specializing in end-to-end antibody discovery and development.

In mid-2024, Partners Group acquired a majority equity stake in FairJourney from GHO Capital Partners, valuing the business at approximately €900 million. GHO retained a minority position, and founder Parada continued to be a key investor.  Under GHO’s ownership, the company scaled revenues and expanded services; the new investment from Partners Group is intended to support continued growth and internationalization. 

In March 2025, FairJourney acquired the South San Francisco facility from Charles River Laboratories. The acquisition added yeast display capability and other proprietary antibody engineering technologies, expanding the company’s technical toolbox and U.S. presence. 

FairJourney claims over 250 clients worldwide, and has generated more than 1,000 antibody leads since inception, with at least 14 disclosed antibody programs currently in active clinical development.

FairJourney appoints Werner Lanthaler as new chief executive
8 October 2025
European biotechs to work together on COVID-19 antibodies
17 April 2020
BRIEF—FairJourney Biologics enters next-generation antibody discovery collaboration with argenx
12 April 2021
BRIEF—Iontas and FairJourney Biologics in antibody discovery deal with Quell
8 March 2021
