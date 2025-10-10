FairJourney Biologics

In mid-2024, Partners Group acquired a majority equity stake in FairJourney from GHO Capital Partners, valuing the business at approximately €900 million. GHO retained a minority position, and founder Parada continued to be a key investor. Under GHO’s ownership, the company scaled revenues and expanded services; the new investment from Partners Group is intended to support continued growth and internationalization.

In March 2025, FairJourney acquired the South San Francisco facility from Charles River Laboratories. The acquisition added yeast display capability and other proprietary antibody engineering technologies, expanding the company’s technical toolbox and U.S. presence.

FairJourney claims over 250 clients worldwide, and has generated more than 1,000 antibody leads since inception, with at least 14 disclosed antibody programs currently in active clinical development.