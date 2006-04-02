Fake drugs in China, govt wants recognition

The Chinese government has appealed to the rest of the world for more time to deal with, as well as more recog-nition for its efforts to clamp down on, all forms of pirate trading, including pharmaceuticals. The call was made at a press conference to coincide with the arrival of the US federal government's Commerce Secretary, Carlos Gutierrez, in Beijing on March 27.

A meeting of China's state security agency with repre-sentatives of global agencies Interpol, the World Intellec-tual Property Organization and foreign law-enforcement agencies was also due in Shanghai on March 31.

Piracy hits Chinese firms too, says govt