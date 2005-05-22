Fake, stolen, diverted drug incidents up 16%

The number of reported incidents of counterfeit, stolen and diverted prescription drugs rose to 553 worldwide in 2004 from 477 in 2003, says the Pharmaceutical Security Institute.

The USA had the highest number of reported incidents in both years, totaling 76 in 2004, followed by Colombia with 60 and China on 59. However, China had the highest number of counterfeiting reports, followed by Colombia, and with the USA in fifth place. Newly joining the top 10 countries in terms of incidents last year were Brazil, England, Russia and Ukraine."As the largest market for retail pharmaceutical sales in the world, the USA will continue to be a target for the distribution of counterfeit, stolen and diverted medicines," says the PSI.