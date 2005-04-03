Family and social life a low priority for migraine sufferers

Only one in five migraine sufferers would take acute migraine treatment for a social engagement, according to data presented at Migraine Innovators V; the fifth annual international congress aimed at improving the understanding of migraine and headache disorders, held last month in Prague, Czech Republic. The meeting, which brought together headache specialists and primary-care physicians from across Europe, was sponsored by AstraZeneca, maker of the migraine treatment Zomig (zolmitriptan).

The results of the MAZE IV study (Migraine and Zolmitriptan Evaluation) reveal that migraine has a greater negative impact on social, family and leisure activities than on work. 43% of sufferers said the reason for choosing a triptan to treat a migraine attack was not wanting to miss work or school compared to only 13% who cited a social engagement. The data was presented by Astrid Gendolla, head of the Headache Outpatient Center at the Universitatsklinik Essen in Germany.