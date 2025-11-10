Famvir Gains Once-Daily Product license

In the UK, SmithKline Beecham's antiviral drug Famvir (famciclovir) has had a modification to its product license which notes that it can now be taken just once-daily for shingles (herpes zoster). This will make the drug even more convenient for patients, said SB.
Famvir was first launched in the UK in January 1994 for shingles in a three-times daily regimen. Since then it has achieved a 40% market share (according to data from IMS published in June), with the other players being Glaxo Wellcome's Zovirax (aciclovir) and Valtrex (valaciclovir). SB believes the new license will make the drug more attractive to prescribers and result in better compliance from patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze