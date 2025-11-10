Famvir Gains Once-Daily Product license

In the UK, SmithKline Beecham's antiviral drug Famvir (famciclovir) has had a modification to its product license which notes that it can now be taken just once-daily for shingles (herpes zoster). This will make the drug even more convenient for patients, said SB.

Famvir was first launched in the UK in January 1994 for shingles in a three-times daily regimen. Since then it has achieved a 40% market share (according to data from IMS published in June), with the other players being Glaxo Wellcome's Zovirax (aciclovir) and Valtrex (valaciclovir). SB believes the new license will make the drug more attractive to prescribers and result in better compliance from patients.