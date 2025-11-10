Farmakon Privatization In Czech Republic

There have been two applications for the third round of the public tender for the state-owned Farmakon pharmaceutical plant in Olomouc in the northern Moravia region of the Czech Republic, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. CTK notes that this information is from unofficial sources.
One of the potential investors is said to be Farmak AS, a trading firm established by part of the management of Farmakon.
Farmakon, which produces pharmaceuticals, specialized chemicals and disinfectants, and which also has a research arm, recorded a disposable profit of 5.4 million koruna ($204,498) last year. The company expects to record a profit of 50 million koruna this year, on sales of between 420 and 450 million koruna. 40% of sales will come from exports, mainly to Germany and Japan.
