Farr Labs' Oxy-Q reduces colon polyps

Farr Laboratories, a privately-held US nutritional supplements firm, says that a pilot clinical trial demonstrates that Oxy-Q, its proprietary pill combining the active components of turmeric and onions, reduces both the size and number of precancerous colon polyps. According to the firm, the unique blend of curcumin, found in turmeric, and quercetin, found in onions and green tea, used in the study can only be found in Oxy-Q.
In the trial, five patients, three men and two women ranging from 22 to 54 years of age, with a genetic form of precancerous lesions in the bowel (familial adenomatous polyposis) were treated with Oxy-Q over a period of six months. The average reduction in the number of polyps was 60.4% and the average drop in size was 50.9%, which may indicate that Oxy-Q could help prevent colon cancer in these patients, Farr noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze