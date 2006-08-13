Saturday 8 November 2025

Farr Labs' Oxy-Q reduces colon polyps

13 August 2006

Farr Laboratories, a privately-held US nutritional supplements firm, says that a pilot clinical trial demonstrates that Oxy-Q, its proprietary pill combining the active components of turmeric and onions, reduces both the size and number of precancerous colon polyps. According to the firm, the unique blend of curcumin, found in turmeric, and quercetin, found in onions and green tea, used in the study can only be found in Oxy-Q.

In the trial, five patients, three men and two women ranging from 22 to 54 years of age, with a genetic form of precancerous lesions in the bowel (familial adenomatous polyposis) were treated with Oxy-Q over a period of six months. The average reduction in the number of polyps was 60.4% and the average drop in size was 50.9%, which may indicate that Oxy-Q could help prevent colon cancer in these patients, Farr noted.

