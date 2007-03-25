Tuesday 11 March 2025

FASMED chief moves to Swissmedic

25 March 2007

Juerg Schnetzer, director and secretary general of the Swiss medical technology industry association (FASMED), has been appointed to the position of Director of Switzerland's drug regulatory authority, Swissmedic, effective from August this year. Mr Schnetzer will join Christine Beerli, Swissmedic's President, who began an overhaul of the agency last October, to increase efficiency, transparency and consistency in its decision-making.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Bavencio faces growing competition as market expands
Biotechnology
Bavencio faces growing competition as market expands
11 March 2025
Biotechnology
J&J pulls out of HexaBody-CD38 collaboration with Genmab
11 March 2025
Biotechnology
Icotrokinra’s stock grows further with UC promise
11 March 2025
Generics
FDA approves first generic of Xarelto
11 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
CervoMed reports positive results from dementia trial
11 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Russia develops criteria for including drugs in list of strategically important meds
11 March 2025
Biotechnology
Mineralys sees stock surge on lorundrostat data
11 March 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for neurological disorders.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze