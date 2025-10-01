Fast Growth For US Health Info Sector

The US market for hardware, software and services sold to the health care information-handling industry will grow from a value of $20.3 billion in 1995 to $35 billion in 2000, rising 12% a year on average, says a new BCC study.
The fastest growth will be for health care information systems, which will grow 13% a year from $7.2 billion to $13.1 billion by 2000, says BCC. The software segment of the market will grow 13% a year to over $10.5 billion, while hardware will advance 10% a year to $8.9 billion, and information services will rise 8% on average to $2.5 billion in 2000.
