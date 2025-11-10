Fast Growth Forecast For Antifungal market

The world systemic antifungals market will grow over 100% during 1993-98, says a new study from Connect Pharma. The leading companies in the market are Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, together accounting for 61% of total sales, and the leading product is Pfizer's Diflucan (fluconazole), which represents 18.5% of the total market and is a potential billion-dollar product.

The fastest-growing segment of the market is systemic infections, largely due to the rapid growth in numbers of immunocompromized patients around the world. By the year 2000, as many as 120 million people worldwide could be infected with HIV, and of those who go on to develop AIDS, 60%-80% will develop a fungal infection, forecasts the study.

Other segments of the market have stabilized. Sales of gynecological antifungals are predicted to grow no more than 1% a year, reflecting the pressures on reimbursement, pricing and the market's maturity. Topical antifungals are expected to grow 4% a year; again, this market is mature, and has a highly competitive over-the-counter sector.