Monday 10 November 2025

Fast Growth Forecast For Antivirals

30 October 1995

The world market for antiviral drug products will be worth more than $3 billion by the year 2000, according to a new report from Datamonitor. While this market is still relatively new, it has grown at an average annual rate of 23% since 1990, fueled by the growth of HIV and AIDS, to reach a market value of more than $2 billion in 1994.

Datamonitor expects this dynamic growth to slow down this year and next, partly perhaps as a result of the completion and reporting of essential clinical trials for AIDS treatments, and also as the market potential for the treatment of herpes infections begins to level off. However, the market will then begin to grow again, boosted by the introduction of new and more effective treatments for HIV infections and hepatitis, and also by new indications for existing drugs such as Glaxo Wellcome's Zovirax (aciclovir).

Turning to new products, Datamonitor says Roche is readying for launch of a new class of protease inhibitors, of which the closest to market is Invirase (saquinavir). Clinical trials have evaluated Invirase's use as a monotherapy and as combination therapy with Hivid and Retrovir. The results of these clinical trials are very promising, says Datamonitor, forecasting that such cocktails may prove most effective in the treatment of HIV infections and could well double the size of the anti-HIV market, now worth over $450 million.

